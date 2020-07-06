Metallica donating $50,000 to Lone Star College students who will take part in high-demand programs

HOUSTON – Metallica is donating $50,000 in scholarship money to Lone Star College students in high-demand programs.

Part of Metallica’s “All Within My Hands” Foundation, the money is given to students looking into programs in transportation, healthcare, and manufacturing, according to a press release Monday. This is the second year in a row Metallica has provided scholarships to students attending Lone Star College.

“We are so appreciative of Metallica’s continued support to our Lone Star College students during these uncertain times,” said Linda Leto Head, LSC senior associate vice chancellor, External and Employer Relations in a statement. “This money will provide important job skill training and industry certification to help our students find careers that can provide a bright future.”

Lone Star College said programs such as Advanced Manufacturing and Mechatronics, Certified Nursing Assistant, and Truck Driving are among those covered in the grant, which does not need to be repaid once students receive the funds.

Lone Star College is one of several colleges and universities across the country receiving support from the legendary band. In 2019, 10 colleges received up to $1 million in scholarship money to assist students in several programs.

“Our 2019 Metallica Scholars have exceeded expectations and inspired us in more ways than we could have possibly imagined,” said Metallica’s Lars Ulrich in a statement. “We’re really excited to be able to expand the initiative in its second year, assisting more students in achieving their dreams and transforming their lives in 2020.”

Lone Star College students can apply for the grant by visiting lonestar.edu/Metallica.