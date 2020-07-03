These are the insect spray products you recommended to help buzz off mosquitoes, other insects

HOUSTON – Summertime means more time outside but with that comes some uninvited guests to your next barbecue or outdoor event.

Bugs are a major part of Houston summer’s and people usually have a preferred bug spray on hand. Our KPRC 2 Facebook and Instagram followers shared what brand of bug sprays save the day and keep the bugs away from them.

Here’s what they had to say:

‘We just recently tried a Thermacell repellent device for our patio, and it worked GREAT at keeping mosquitos away. I’m glad someone told me to try it. I’m glad I don’t have to spray smelly, sticky stuff on me anymore. Lol! I’m not sure if it helps with other insects, but mosquitos were my primary concern and I’m happy!” - Melanie Worthington

Thermacell repellent with refills (Thermacell)

“Hot Shot concentrate. That stuff lasts for months & kills everything! Gotta evacuate the house when I spray though.” - Ally Sellers

Hot Shot Flying Insect spray (Home Depot)

“Home defense... Just moved to a new place need to spray this weekend.” - Kenia Marreno

Ortho Home Defense Spray (Ortho)

“Bug barrier, in the blue spray bottle. I usually combine it with baits.” - Marcel Wormsley

Raid Max Bug Barrier Spray (Amazon)

Several other followers recommend Avon Skin So Soft Bug Spray for a brief outing.

Avon Skin So Soft Repellent (Avon)

What is your go-to for bug spray? Let us know in the comments below!