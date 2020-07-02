96ºF

Taco Cabana’s MargaritaPalooza debuts new flavors

Lauren Lewis

(Taco Cabana)
Taco Cabana’s new margarita flavors launch July 3 and they’re calling it MargaritaPalooza.

The margaritas are priced at $2 and will come in 12 different flavors.

A new drink perfect for this red, white and blue weekend is the Star-Spangled Banner. It’s a three-flavored margarita with strawberry, lime and blue curaçao.

Gallon sized margaritas are available for $34.99 in the flavors mango, lime and strawberry. While the blue curaçao gallon is priced at $36.99.

To-go beverages are available with food purchase at participating Texas locations. You must be 21 years or older to purchase.

12 margarita flavors

  1. Mango
  2. Strawberry
  3. Blue Curaçao
  4. Lime
  5. Passion fruit
  6. Frosé
  7. Mangonada
  8. Prickly pear
  9. Watermelon
  10. Mojitorita
  11. Dr Pepper
  12. Star-Spangled Banner

