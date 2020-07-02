Taco Cabana’s MargaritaPalooza debuts new flavors

Taco Cabana’s new margarita flavors launch July 3 and they’re calling it MargaritaPalooza.
The margaritas are priced at $2 and will come in 12 different flavors.
A new drink perfect for this red, white and blue weekend is the Star-Spangled Banner. It’s a three-flavored margarita with strawberry, lime and blue curaçao.
Gallon sized margaritas are available for $34.99 in the flavors mango, lime and strawberry. While the blue curaçao gallon is priced at $36.99.
To-go beverages are available with food purchase at participating Texas locations. You must be 21 years or older to purchase.
12 margarita flavors
- Mango
- Strawberry
- Blue Curaçao
- Lime
- Passion fruit
- Frosé
- Mangonada
- Prickly pear
- Watermelon
- Mojitorita
- Dr Pepper
- Star-Spangled Banner
What do you get when you mix our Blue, Lime & Strawberry Margaritas? NEW Star-Spangled Banner Margaritas! Try one today for just $2! Selection of alcoholic beverages to-go available with food purchase. At participating TX locations only. Other restrictions may apply. Must be 21. pic.twitter.com/zWTx0gyxWT— Taco Cabana (@TacoCabana) July 1, 2020