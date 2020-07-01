Look inside: This charming 130-year-old Texas house is now on the market for $400,000

Are you an old home aficionado, or just curious to peek inside a historic century-old home? Take a virtual tour of this 130-year-old Navasota property that’s up for sale for $399,000.

Sitting on a half-acre lot at 606 North 10th Street, the charming Victorian-style estate dates back to the 1890s. The two-story home measures 5,000-square-feet and features five bedrooms, three full baths and one half bath.

Some of the residence’s highlights include gracious wrap-around balconies, several 10-foot pocket doors, transom windows over interior doors, built-in cedar line chest, leaded glass double doors, 12-foot ceilings, original butler’s pantry, pine wainscoting, crystal doorknobs and stained glass windows, per the description from Old House Dreams.

See this Texas time capsule for yourself in the photos below.

For more information on this historic real estate listing, click here.

606 North 10th Street (bcsrealtor.com)

