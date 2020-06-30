Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $2,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Houston with a budget of up to $2,200/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1770 S. Post Oak Lane (Greater Uptown)

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode over at 1770 S. Post Oak Lane. It's listed for $2,120/month for its 792 square feet.

The unit offers hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1626 Main St. (Downtown)

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 1626 Main St. that's going for $2,122/month.

In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. The building has garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1750 Sky Lark Lane (Greater Uptown)

Located at 1750 Sky Lark Lane, here's a 954-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $2,134/month.

The unit has hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building features a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

97 N. Post Oak Lane (Greater Uptown)

Listed at $2,137/month, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 97 N. Post Oak Lane.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. The unit also has a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2350 Westcreek Lane (Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area)

Finally, check out this three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot located at 2350 Westcreek Lane. It's listed for $2,150/month for its 1,500 square feet.

Expect to see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, carpeted floors and in-unit laundry in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

