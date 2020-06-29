SOUND OFF: Here’s what some Houstonians are saying about students returning to the classroom next school year

HOUSTON – Houston-area parents are playing the waiting game as schools release their 2020-2021 academic calendars and introduce possible reopening scenarios for returning students.

Some parents are unsure whether it would be safe enough for their kids to return to campus by the time August comes around.

We asked the question: What do you think your kid’s school needs most to be safely prepared for the 2020-2021 school year? Our KPRC 2 Facebook followers had the following to say:

“If adults can’t social distance properly, it will be really hard for children to do so. The question is, where will the kids who have working parents learn? It’s a difficult situation.” - M Joy Evans

“Kids can’t stay away from each other on a normal basis. How can they be expected to stay 6′ apart when returning to school? Humble ISD is giving an option for rotational schedules for at school learning, but they do not have any plans set in place for how they will execute social distancing. It makes me extremely nervous about sending my middle schooler back, but he misses the social interaction so much.” - Linda Johns Everly

“I was reading that some districts are doing A/B days half go on A the other half on B. Also allowing the parents who choose to keep their kid(s) home can still do remote learning through the school. My child needs to go back to school, we barely made it through the remote schooling as she needs the hands-on teaching and routine.” - Adrianna Jones

“As a grandmother, and long ago teacher, schools do more than just educate children. Many parents MUST work to provide for their children. Schools make that possible. Many children go hungry and school lunches are a necessity. Also, home can be a dangerous place for some children because of abuse. While these are societal issues, schools help protect children. I know that school starting is frightening during this time, but I’m certain that educators will find a way to help children.” - Sue Frantz

“Parents, do NOT send your kids to school sick! Teachers educate yourself on infection control..make sure those little ones are washing hands correctly or using a anti-germicidal gel.” - Auntie Susie

“I think we should just keep on doing online classes the way they were doing it when all this started for this coming year.” - Jorge Barron

“For starters there’s no right or wrong ways to prevent it, but I think they need to fully enforce and readjust more strict restrictions/rules when students are sick in general and they need to have a secluded room for students that are sick with similar symptoms of covid-19 due to parents never showing up, take long to pick them up, or are unreachable and so on.” - Lezlye Ochoa-Obregon

“Sanitation diligence and following guidelines. Taking it seriously but gaining some sort of normalcy. The show must go on.” - Sharry Smith Layman

“My son is a student that needs the hands on learning person to person. He struggled at the end of the year with the online classes. And repeatedly said I can’t learn like this. As a parent I am concerned for his health but also concerned about his education. I haven’t heard how our school district is going to handle this year but I hope the consider the A/B classes for him and the other students that have the same way of learning.” - Amy Pickens

