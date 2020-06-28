Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Houston if you've got up to $1,800/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2033 S. Gessner Road (Mid West)

Listed at $1,703/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 2033 S. Gessner Road.

In the unit, you can anticipate in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

917 Gillette St. (Fourth Ward)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 917 Gillette St. It's also listed for $1,703/month.

Building amenities include a gym. The unit also comes with a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1755 Sky Lark Lane (Greater Uptown)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1755 Sky Lark Lane that's going for $1,704/month.

The apartment comes with a fireplace, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building features garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

12001 Barryknoll Lane (Memorial)

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 12001 Barryknoll Lane. It's listed for $1,707/month.

The building boasts garage parking. In the unit, you'll see hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3400 Montrose Blvd. (Neartown - Montrose)

Located at 3400 Montrose Blvd., here's an 889-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $1,722/month.

In the residence, the listing promises hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

