Spring ISD teacher featured on ‘Power of Women: Frontline Heroes’ special on Lifetime

HOUSTON – A Spring Independent School District teacher was featured on “Power of Women: Frontline Heroes” special on Lifetime on Thursday.

Northgate Crossing Elementary School 5th grade teacher, Lori Douglass, was noticed for supporting students during the coronavirus pandemic in the Houston area.

“All Spring ISD teachers are great,” Douglass said. “I just got caught in the act.”

The program featured stories of women across the country whose work is helping bring hope and relief in challenging times and highlighted are Variety’s 2020 Power of Women honorees, selected for their professional achievements and humanitarian work.

Douglass, who was Spring ISD’s Teacher of the Year Finalist and 12-year veteran educator at the elementary school, said that education is a highly collaborative field.

“It takes lots of great teachers,” Douglass said, describing how fellow teachers, support staff, administrators and others had been working together to help families get through all the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic.

She said it felt like she was doing her job as a teacher when it came to joining other staff members to help distribute Chromebooks for students to use at home during the school closures. Douglass even found herself delivering books to students’ homes, while maintaining a safe social distance. She said her goal was to ensure students had what they needed to successfully complete the school year.

After she was featured on the Houston Chronicle featurette, she was then invited to take part in the Lifetime special. Douglass said she was reluctant to participate at first, but was happy to help shine a spotlight on the important work her school and the district have done to support families during the campus closures.

“I did want to showcase our district, because I felt like our district had gone above and beyond with the Chromebooks,” Douglass said. “Spring ISD did an extraordinary job reaching out to kids in this time.”

The event also doubled as a fundraiser helping raise donations to support the Equal Justice Initiative, according to a press release.