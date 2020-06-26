The hilarious and tragic ways Houstonians on Twitter are reacting to 2020

HOUSTON – Tragic, insane, crazy, different. These are some of the words Houstonians used to describe the year 2020.

From the coronavirus pandemic to the Australian wildfires and the George Floyd protests, many of us are uncertain of what’s to come later on in the year.

Let’s hope the rest of 2020 doesn’t get as worse as now.

Our KPRC 2 Twitter followers answered our question in the most hilarious way possible by responding to gifs. Here’s what they said:

