Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $2,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Houston if you've got up to $2,900/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

164 Birdsall St. (Memorial Park)

Listed at $2,810/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 164 Birdsall St.

The unit, which comes furnished, has hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building offers garage parking and a swimming pool. Pet owners, rejoice: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

3400 Montrose Blvd. (Montrose)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot situated at 3400 Montrose Blvd. It's listed for $2,840/month for its 1,327 square feet.

You can expect to find a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the residence. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

4899 Montrose Blvd. (University Place)

Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 4899 Montrose Blvd. It's listed for $2,846/month.

The building features garage parking, a gym and a resident lounge. The apartment comes furnished and has in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1958 W. Gray St. (Montrose)

Finally, here's a 974-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 1958 W. Gray St. that's going for $2,880/month.

You can expect to find hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

