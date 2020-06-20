Peek inside: Historic 1900s home on sale for $2 million in the Houston Heights

HOUSTON – House hunting for a historic Houston home or just curious to peek inside one? Take a virtual tour inside this 116-year-old estate that’s up for sale for $1,950,000.

Sitting 7 feet up high on a nearly half-acre unrestricted lot in the Heights, this Queen Anne Victorian-style home dates back to the 1900s. The antique estate sports three bedrooms, three baths and 2,618-square-feet of living space. Highlights include gorgeous mahogany floors and doors, wrap-around porch, additional screened porch, elevator and an enormous master suite with a large sitting area, bookshelves and fireplace.

Also known as the “Burnett House,” the property is currently listed in the National Register of Historic Places by the United States Department of Interior and as a City of Houston landmark.

According to the official listing posted on HAR.com, the iconic Bayou City estate has stayed within the original family and been remodeled and expanded over the years.

Scroll down to see inside this quaint abode located at 219 W 11TH Street.

219 W 11TH Street (HAR)

