83ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Features

Here’s how people celebrated Juneteenth in the Houston area

Carlos Hernandez, Digital Content Specialist , KPRC

Tags: Houston, Juneteenth
KPRC
KPRC

HOUSTONJuneteenth marked 155 years since the Emancipation Proclamation reached Galveston, freeing the last enslaved people in American. Friday many people celebrate this special day commemorating Freedom Day. This state holiday is a day of joy, filled with lots of celebration, but also a day of reflection in the abolition of slavery and the country’s checkered history with slavery.

RELATED: The story of Juneteenth in Houston and its significance to black communities across the US

Here are a few ways Houstonians celebrated Juneteenth in the city and in Galveston.

Ride for Justice

At a Block Party

At Emancipation Park

41st Annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth Celebration

Join us at 10 a.m. CST for the 41st Annual Al Edwards' Juneteenth Celebration Livestream. We'll be streaming from the...

Posted by Galveston Historical Foundation on Friday, June 19, 2020
View this post on Instagram

June 19, 1865

A post shared by @ nathaniel_eli on

Supporting Black-owned restaurants

In Reflection

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: