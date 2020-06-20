Here’s how people celebrated Juneteenth in the Houston area

HOUSTON – Juneteenth marked 155 years since the Emancipation Proclamation reached Galveston, freeing the last enslaved people in American. Friday many people celebrate this special day commemorating Freedom Day. This state holiday is a day of joy, filled with lots of celebration, but also a day of reflection in the abolition of slavery and the country’s checkered history with slavery.

Here are a few ways Houstonians celebrated Juneteenth in the city and in Galveston.

Ride for Justice

At a Block Party

At Emancipation Park

Happy Juneteenth from Emancipation Park. The oldest park in Houston. It was founded by freed slaves in 1872. pic.twitter.com/DKQd58ORwb — ((( Aaron R 🚀 🦠 ))) (@aregberg) June 19, 2020

41st Annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth Celebration

Join us at 10 a.m. CST for the 41st Annual Al Edwards' Juneteenth Celebration Livestream. We'll be streaming from the... Posted by Galveston Historical Foundation on Friday, June 19, 2020

Commemorating #Juneteenth on the very site in Galveston, Texas where the Emancipation Proclamation was announced to be in effect on June 19, 1865. A day to celebrate and propagate freedom, justice and equality. pic.twitter.com/6FRJoPkKIL — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) June 19, 2020

Supporting Black-owned restaurants

#teamplummer has been supporting black owned restaurants for Juneteenth. The jury is still out on which is the favorite as #Houston is blessed with great restaurants. #JUNETEENTH2020 #HappyJuneteenth pic.twitter.com/WlX5XGVILG — Council Member Letitia Plummer (@CMPlummer4) June 19, 2020

In Reflection

The Houston Rockets organization will reflect, celebrate, and educate today in honor of #Juneteenth. pic.twitter.com/JTv6dJAmN8 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) June 19, 2020