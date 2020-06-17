Look inside: Magnificent Texas home with lazy river on market for $2.7 million

On the hunt for a palatial home that offers luxury living at its finest and a backyard oasis like no other? If so, be sure to take a look at this magnificent Texas home with a lazy river that just splashed onto the market for $2,700,000.

The custom-built residence at 7801 Valcour Drive in Amarillo boasts an epic 70,000-gallon pool that features a lazy river, slide, waterfall, water features and a hot tub.

Also outdoors: A kitchen with a fridge, sink, gas grill and red egg smoker, and a large burner for shrimp boils or other types of cooking, according to the official listing posted on HAR.com.

Built in 2015, the two-story retreat sports five bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, plus one more full bath, a half bath and 7,190-square-feet of space.

Other amenities inside the home include a game room with a full bar, a home theater, a wine room and a wine cellar.

All right, enough with the details, keep scrolling to take a virtual tour inside the spectacular Texas estate.

If you would like to know more information on the property, click here.

