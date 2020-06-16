86ºF

Pictures of a ‘glowing cloud’ following SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch will leave you in awe

Dawn Jorgenson, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Viewers capture spectacular images during the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch early Saturday morning.
We’ve seen a couple of pretty cool things lately when it comes to rocket launches, but the view of Falcon 9 taking off just before daybreak Saturday has got to be at the top of the list.

In case you missed it, the rocket launched 58 Starlink communication satellites, bringing SpaceX one step closer to reaching its goal of providing global internet coverage from space. And it was a success.

But the coolest part? People who were watching in the early morning hours got a pretty spectacular show.

What appeared to be a glowing cloud seen in the photos below was created by Falcon 9’s exhaust combined with atmospheric effects to create an image of a deep-space object, according to space.com.

See for yourself in these tweets, photos and videos.

Did you catch a glimpse of the show Saturday? Do you have any other cool weather pictures? Share your images to our weather pins page here.

