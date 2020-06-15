Juneteenth: 10 virtual, in-person events happening across the Houston area

HOUSTON – Juneteenth is this Friday, June 19, and Houston-area events commemorate this historic day.

Juneteenth celebrates the freedom of the enslaved in Texas in 1865, two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation that abolished slavery nationwide, according to Juneteenth.com.

Throughout Houston, there will be both virtual and in-person events, from Black-owned business markets to solidarity bike rides. KPRC 2 found 10 events around Houston that are scheduled this week to celebrate Juneteenth.

Hosted by: R&R Studios

When: Friday, June 19; 9 p.m.

Where: Virtual

More Info: The free event will take place via Facebook Live. Visit facebook.com/rrstudio84/ for more details.

Hosted by: Emancipation Park Conservancy

When: Ongoing until June 19

Where: Virtual

More info: The free event will take place via Facebook Live. Click here for more details

Hosted by: Houston Community College

When: Tuesday, June 16; 1 p.m.

Where: Virtual

More Info: Registration required. Click here to register.

Hosted by: Black Lives Matter-Houston

When: Saturday, June 19; 7 p.m.

Where: Guadalupe Park

More Info: Masks are highly encouraged, bring lots of water.

Hosted by: Let’s Do This Houston

When: Saturday, June 20; 11 a.m.

Where: 2301 Elgin, Houston

More info: Attendees must register and sign a waiver before arriving. Tickets range from $12.99 -$37 with T-shirt options available.

Hosted by: Summerwood Central Club House

When: Friday, June 19

Where: Summerwood Central Club House, 14181 Summerwood Lakes Dr., Houston

More info: Event is free to attend. Bring water, masks, gloves and posters.

Hosted by: BLCK Market

When: Saturday, June 20; 1 p.m.

Where: Buffalo Soldier National Museum, 3816 Caroline, Houston

More Info: Free tickets available on event page.

Hosted by: City of La Marque

When: Saturday, June 20; 3 p.m.

Where: 1202 1st St., La Marque

More Info: Free event, face coverings are recommended.

Hosted by: The Funnel Bar

When: Friday, June 19; 2 p.m.

Where: The Funnel Bar, 3420 Rusk, Houston

More Info: Pre-orders strongly recommended. Visit its Facebook page for more details.

Hosted by: Six Lanes

When: Friday, June 19; 1 p.m.

Where: Virtual

More info: Event will livestream at this website.