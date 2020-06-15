Juneteenth: 10 virtual, in-person events happening across the Houston area
HOUSTON – Juneteenth is this Friday, June 19, and Houston-area events commemorate this historic day.
Juneteenth celebrates the freedom of the enslaved in Texas in 1865, two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation that abolished slavery nationwide, according to Juneteenth.com.
Throughout Houston, there will be both virtual and in-person events, from Black-owned business markets to solidarity bike rides. KPRC 2 found 10 events around Houston that are scheduled this week to celebrate Juneteenth.
Juneteenth Music Soul Live Show
Hosted by: R&R Studios
When: Friday, June 19; 9 p.m.
Where: Virtual
More Info: The free event will take place via Facebook Live. Visit facebook.com/rrstudio84/ for more details.
We are Juneteenth Virtual Campaign
Hosted by: Emancipation Park Conservancy
When: Ongoing until June 19
Where: Virtual
More info: The free event will take place via Facebook Live. Click here for more details
Juneteenth Speaker Event: Protect Your Peace
Hosted by: Houston Community College
When: Tuesday, June 16; 1 p.m.
Where: Virtual
More Info: Registration required. Click here to register.
Black Lives Matter Juneteenth Bike Ride
Hosted by: Black Lives Matter-Houston
When: Saturday, June 19; 7 p.m.
Where: Guadalupe Park
More Info: Masks are highly encouraged, bring lots of water.
Third Ward Black History in the Making Bike Tour
Hosted by: Let’s Do This Houston
When: Saturday, June 20; 11 a.m.
Where: 2301 Elgin, Houston
More info: Attendees must register and sign a waiver before arriving. Tickets range from $12.99 -$37 with T-shirt options available.
Juneteenth Summerwood Unity Walk
Hosted by: Summerwood Central Club House
When: Friday, June 19
Where: Summerwood Central Club House, 14181 Summerwood Lakes Dr., Houston
More info: Event is free to attend. Bring water, masks, gloves and posters.
BLCK MARKET - Juneteenth Celebration
Hosted by: BLCK Market
When: Saturday, June 20; 1 p.m.
Where: Buffalo Soldier National Museum, 3816 Caroline, Houston
More Info: Free tickets available on event page.
Juneteenth in La Marque
Hosted by: City of La Marque
When: Saturday, June 20; 3 p.m.
Where: 1202 1st St., La Marque
More Info: Free event, face coverings are recommended.
The Funnel Bar Juneteenth Pop-up Event
Hosted by: The Funnel Bar
When: Friday, June 19; 2 p.m.
Where: The Funnel Bar, 3420 Rusk, Houston
More Info: Pre-orders strongly recommended. Visit its Facebook page for more details.
Six Lanes Foundation Juneteenth Livestream
Hosted by: Six Lanes
When: Friday, June 19; 1 p.m.
Where: Virtual
More info: Event will livestream at this website.
