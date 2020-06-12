Take a look inside this beautiful 1880s Victorian-style East Texas home that’s for sale
Located at 185 Fifth Street in the City of Rusk, this 136-year-old Victorian-style home, described as one of the most beautiful homes in East Texas by HAR.com, is now on the market for $562,000.
Built in 1884, the antique estate sports a two-story main house with towering 12-foot high ceilings, five bedrooms, two full baths, one half bath, a large study with floor-to-ceiling bookcases and 5163-square-feet of living space. There is also a 900-square-foot fully-furnished garage apartment sitting above a two-car garage.
Some of the residence’s most prominent features include a huge wrap-around front porch with 20-foot columns, double french doors leading to a covered porch and a beautifully landscaped backyard, according to the official listing.
For more details on the property, click here.
