Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Houston if you're on a budget of up to $1,700/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6366 San Felipe St. (Greater Uptown)

Listed at $1,601/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 6366 San Felipe St.

The unit offers a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building boasts garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1333 Old Spanish Trail (Astrodome Area)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit located at 1333 Old Spanish Trail. It's listed for $1,607/month for its 1,292 square feet.

The unit listing promises stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a balcony in the residence. Building amenities include a gym and a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Nett Street (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)

Then, there's this 764-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Nett Street that's going for $1,608/month.

In the unit, you'll see a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Building amenities feature garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, rejoice: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look for a $75 application fee, a $200 deposit and a $250 administrative fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1915 W. Dallas St. (Neartown - Montrose)

Finally, check out this 1,142-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 1915 W. Dallas St. It's listed for $1,610/month.

Anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building boasts garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

