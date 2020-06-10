This Texas restaurant will take you on a quirky adventure like you’ve never experienced before

If you find yourself near San Antonio or Dallas and are looking for a fun dining experience, you’re going to want to stop at this restaurant.

Magic Time Machine promotes itself as not just a restaurant but an adventure. It prides itself in having a cast of characters who transport diners into another point in time.

The restaurant offers a themed dining experience based on several fictitious worlds.

Guests have the option of enjoying a meal inside a vintage bus with Nacho Libre, a whimsical dining room with Alice in Wonderland, a comic book-themed room with Spiderman, and more.

At Magic Time Machine every server is dressed as a fictional character including Disney favorites like Moana and Elsa.

According to the restaurant website, the owner of Magic Time Machine had the vision to create an energized atmosphere where guests would be served fine food by fun waiters.

The first restaurant opened its doors in August of 1973 in San Antonio.

Its second location opened six years later in 1979 in north Dallas.