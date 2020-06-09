This massive Texas ranch comes with a helipad, polo field, lake, $21.6 million price tag

A massive one-of-a-kind Texas ranch that offers complete privacy, plenty of housing and every amenity one could desire just landed on the market with a whopping price tag.

The multimillion-dollar property, known as Whitehall Ranch, spans 656 acres in the rolling hills and quiet pastoral settings of Whitehall and is located minutes away from Houston and College Station by helicopter, according to the official listing posted on HAR.com.

The private ranch boasts a luxurious and modern two-bedroom main residence with soaring ceilings, clean lines and wall to wall windows, two guest homes, a ranch manager’s home and employee cottages with large porches.

Over-the-top amenities include a fully equipped pool house, spa, sauna and covered patio, a stable complex with two mirror-image horse barns with ten oversized stalls in each barn, tack rooms, grooms’ quarters and office, a trap and skeet range, a stocked 8-acre lake with dock, a lighted helipad and a polo field, per the listing’s description.

Scroll below to take a virtual tour of the magnificent Texas-sized estate at 3896 CR 305 priced at $21,600,000.

3896 CR 305. Stable complex with lighted helipad. (HAR)

3896 CR 305. Skeet and trap complex with clubhouse. Sunflower plots are planted around the complex. (HAR)

3896 CR 305. 8-acre lake. Dock houses pontoon boat. (HAR)

3896 CR 305. Regulation polo field has a dedicated irrigation system. (HAR)

3896 CR 305. Bridge over creek. (HAR)

3896 CR 305. Creeks, tributaries and live springs throughout the ranch. (HAR)