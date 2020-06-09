Is the thank-you note dead? We hope not

Writing thank-you notes can feel like a chore -- but it shouldn’t.

Perhaps this is a practice you should re-introduce, or introduce, into your life.

They shouldn’t take long, and you might find it feels good to write one, said Margo Dalal, who contributed this piece of advice to a recent episode of “The Best Advice Show.”

Listen to it in full -- the show is only 1 minute, 15 seconds long. (Who doesn’t have time for one minute?)

Dalal, who lives in Detroit, said writing a thank-you note allows you to be reflective and nostalgic.

Plus, it feels validating and affirming to receive one. Have you ever gotten something in the mail and you had no idea what it would be? It’s a good feeling.

So next time a person does something kind for you, or has you over and hosts you at his or her home or you go to an event you really love -- try writing a thank-you note. It’s a seemingly small act, in theory, but it just might be something that changes the way you see the world.

