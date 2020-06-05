89ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Features

WATCH: Citywide celebration of the High School Senior Class of 2020

Tags: graduation, coronavirus, Houston, HISD, education
(file)
(file) (KPRC via Pixabay)

HOUSTON – The city of Houston partnered with Houston First Corporation to honor all Houston-area High School Seniors who didn’t quite get the graduation ceremonies they’d hoped for.

“Each school district will host their own personalized campus event along with a virtual tribute featuring Mayor Sylvester Turner and a host of Hollywood stars recognizing the achievements of this year’s graduates,” the group wrote on its website.

If you missed it, you can watch it below:

CONGRATULATIONS GRADUATES!!! Watch the citywide celebration of the High School Senior Class of 2020

Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Friday, June 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.