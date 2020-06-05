WATCH: Citywide celebration of the High School Senior Class of 2020
HOUSTON – The city of Houston partnered with Houston First Corporation to honor all Houston-area High School Seniors who didn’t quite get the graduation ceremonies they’d hoped for.
“Each school district will host their own personalized campus event along with a virtual tribute featuring Mayor Sylvester Turner and a host of Hollywood stars recognizing the achievements of this year’s graduates,” the group wrote on its website.
If you missed it, you can watch it below:
CONGRATULATIONS GRADUATES!!! Watch the citywide celebration of the High School Senior Class of 2020Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Friday, June 5, 2020
