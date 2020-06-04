Palatial Texas Hill Country ranch boasts 11 bedrooms, 3-level resort-style pool, koi pond for $6.8 million

A palatial Texas Hill Country ranch that offers panoramic views and plenty of space and amenities for hosting family and friends just hit the market for $6,750,000.

Located at 26625 Wild River Road in Spicewood, the 68-acre private gated estate boasts a 13,527-square-foot main home with five bedrooms, two separate guest casitas, a four-bedroom barn house and a two-bedroom foreman’s house, 11 bedrooms in all.

Built in 2005, the stunning main home sports five full baths, four half baths, a home theatre, gym, four fireplaces, spacious living areas and a seven-car garage.

Amenities include a three-level resort-style pool, koi pond, two rain collection systems, covered decks great for entertaining, four horse stalls with a lighted arena and a pavilion ideal for large gatherings, per the home’s description from HAR.com. The property is also located close to golf courses, marinas, small aircraft airports and within one hour from the Austin airport.

Scroll below to take a peek inside this spectacular Texas-sized abode. For more details on this listing, click here.

26625 Wild River Road (HAR)

