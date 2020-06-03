Newly-built sleek modern home in River Oaks with rainforest-like backyard seeking $6.9 million

A one-of-a-kind sleek modern home nestled in Houston’s luxurious River Oaks neighborhood is up for grabs for $6,900,000.

The 6,540-square-foot abode, still under construction, sits on a 2-acre wooded lot that offers the most serene of settings.

The pristine residence, located at 2 Tiel Way, features clean lines and contemporary living spaces outfitted with massive glass walls. The single-family home has four bedrooms, four baths and one half bath. The master suite sports a gorgeous bathroom with double sinks, a huge closet and a porch that overlooks the rainforest-like backyard.

Here’s a look at the official listing posted on HAR.com:

”2 Tiel Way is truly a piece of art created by renowned architect, Christopher Robertson. Designed to pay homage to the original MacKie and Kamrath home that once occupied the site, this home honors the modernist aesthetic of mid-century design but offers the amenities and features we’ve come to expect in new construction. Using only the finest craftsmen and materials, this home is truly special. From the copper roof to the Siberian Larch wood, to the warm gray Texas limestone flooring, simplicity and elegance define the spaces. Whether your enjoying morning coffee by the pool on the expansive lawn, or taking a stroll through the shaded rain forest-like ravine garden, every inch of this property offers unparalleled views and experiences. Note: the rear acre is a separate lot (with its own legal description) that the buyer could sell later and/or build on.”

Scroll below to take a peek inside this multi-million dollar gem.

2 Tiel Way (HAR)

2 Tiel Way. Foyer. (HAR)

2 Tiel Way. Living room. (HAR)

2 Tiel Way. View from living room. (HAR)

2 Tiel Way. Dinning room. (HAR)

2 Tiel Way. Construction in progress as of 05/20/20. (HAR)

2 Tiel Way. Breakfast room and kitchen. (HAR)

2 Tiel Way. Kitchen cabinetry. (HAR)

2 Tiel Way. Family room. (HAR)

2 Tiel Way. Hallway to the master suite. (HAR)

2 Tiel Way. Master suite entrance. (HAR)

2 Tiel Way. Master bedroom. (HAR)

2 Tiel Way. Porch off the master bedroom. (HAR)

2 Tiel Way. Master bathroom. (HAR)

2 Tiel Way. Master closet. (HAR)

2 Tiel Way. Powder bathroom. (HAR)

2 Tiel Way. Covered patio off the breakfast room. (HAR)

2 Tiel Way. Construction in progress as of 05/20/20. (HAR)

2 Tiel Way. Construction in progress as of 05/20/20. (HAR)

2 Tiel Way (HAR)