These are the places Houstonians plan to visit or have visited during the summer

HOUSTON – Temperatures are rising, and the weather is fantastic as Houstonians are itching to get out of the house after being cooped up for a couple of months.

Our KPRC 2 followers on Facebook and Instagram shared their summer plans with us and how they plan to do it safely.

Here’s what they said:

“Went to Lost Lagoon a few weeks ago!” said Facebook follower Vanessa Reagan, “We are headed to the Frio [River] in June!”

Facebook follower Heather Key said she and her family went tubing on the Comal River. Surprisingly, according to Key, it was a little empty when she visited on Memorial Day weekend.

“We had the place to ourselves, it was fantastic," she said.

Several Instagram followers pointed out the main image we shared on our account, which was Big Bend National Park. Followers such as slimedawg2020 and closeyoureyestosee have expressed interested in visiting.

“Me and my [girlfriend] were looking into a place to hike. Looks beautiful!” said Instagram follower dgvtx82.

Yanai Wilha went to The Chandler Ranch in Dryden for a family trip. “We just booked our fourth trip in July. You can fish, kayak, swim in their spring-fed pool, explore Independence creek, their three ponds, or the Pecos River, relax, and the best part...you can simply be catered to.”

Dale Akers says he will be riding his motorcycle to Sturgis, South Dakota for the first time. We wish you the best of luck and stay safe, Dale!

What are your summer plans? Let us know in the comments below!