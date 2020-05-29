These wealthy Houstonians were named to Forbes’ list of the richest people in the world
HOUSTON – Forbes released a list of the world’s richest people around the globe and a few Houstonians made the cut.
Among the wealthiest, local billionaires are Tilman Fertitta and Richard Kinder.
Forbes said the list was a drastic change compared to 2019, as 51% of billionaires lost value this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Get to know these five Houstonians who made the cut this year on Forbes’ Richest in 2020:
Richard Kinder
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
Rank: 315
Wealth: $5.2 billion
Richard Kinder is a self-made billionaire who was CEO of Kinder/Morgan until 2015. His foundation, the Kinder Foundation, funds greenspace, education and quality-of-life initiatives in Houston.
Tilman Fertitta
Landry’s Inc., Houston Rockets
Rank: 414
Wealth: $4.2 billion
Tilman Fertitta owns the Houston Rockets, Landry’s Restaurants (including Saltgrass Steakhouse and Bubba Gump Shrimp), and Golden Nugget Casinos. He also released his book “Shut Up and Listen!" which detailed his experiences in the dining industry.
Janice McNair
Houston Texans
Rank: 451
Wealth: $4.0 billion
Janice McNair is the widow of Bob McNair, the owner of the Houston Texans, inheriting 80% of the team. She has given over $480 million for philanthropic work.
Dannine Avara
Enterprise Products
Rank: 514
Wealth: $3.6 billion
Dannine Avara and siblings Scott Duncan, Milane Frantz and Randa Duncan Williams inherited Enterprise Products, a natural gas and crude pipeline company after their father, Dan Duncan passed away.
John Arnold
Centaurus Advisors
Rank: 590
Wealth: $3.3 billion
John Arnold, a highly successful energy trader at 38 years old, earned $750 million after Enron, the company he worked for had gone bankrupt. He invested in solar farms and deepwater oil farms at the Gulf of Mexico.
