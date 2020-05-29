The interior of this 1960s Houston home, on the market for $800,000, is not what you’d expect

Boasting clean lines, sleek designs and floor-to-ceiling windows, the two-story residence at 203 Chimney Rock Road, on sale for $800,000, is not what you’d expect a 1960s home to look like.

The 2,308-square-foot home, built in 1965, sits on a .65-acre wooded lot nestled in Houston’s Memorial Close In area. The modern-style estate features four beds, four full baths, and is enhanced with private terraces, covered outdoor entertainment areas and custom tiered flower beds, according to the official listing posted on HAR.com.

Inside, the focal point of the family room is the fieldstone fireplace that jets up to the ceiling and the floating carpeted staircase with a mahogany baluster and railing that leads to the spacious en suite master bedroom and upper covered deck.

Outside, stoned walkways, wooded pathways and a massive collection of fruit trees including peaches, tangerines, bananas and oranges, offer a serene atmosphere.

Here’s a look at the property’s description from the official listing:

“Enjoy your privacy on wooded ravine grounds while living in a classic contemporary estate with a Japanese flair. This exceptional home features impressive architectural details. Surround yourself with vintage touches, clean lines, walls of windows, and expansive tiered decks. The living area features a floating staircase, a cathedral ceiling and a fieldstone fireplace that rises to the ceiling. Exquisitely landscaped grounds that terraces through the wooded pathways. Ample visitor parking with a wide half-circle driveway and elevator capable.”

Scroll below to take a look inside the quirky home. For more photos and details of the park-like estate, click here.

203 Chimney Rock Road. Shown is bench seating, a rock wall and stone steps leading up to one of the paths on the property. (HAR)

203 Chimney Rock Road. Walk up a couple of steps to the warm and welcoming covered porch. (HAR)

203 Chimney Rock Road. The formal living room features three walls of windows, carpeted flooring and custom sliding panels. (HAR)

203 Chimney Rock Road. From the formal living room, enter the living areas with the kitchen and en suite guest bedroom (adjacent to the kitchen). (HAR)

203 Chimney Rock Road. The breakfast room includes built-in shelving, Led lighting and is designed to accommodate comfortable seating for six to eight people. (HAR)

203 Chimney Rock Road. Further photos of the breakfast room and kitchen. (HAR)

203 Chimney Rock Road. The kitchen is beautifully coordinated with its painted cabinets, windows above the sink, center butcher block island and bar seating. (HAR)

203 Chimney Rock Road. The spacious L-shaped kitchen design allows for easy flow. The design maximizes the space and includes several work stations for cooking (HAR)

203 Chimney Rock Road. This photo of the kitchen shows off the fabulous views, ample counter and cabinet space along with a wet bar sink. (HAR)

203 Chimney Rock Road. The utility room is centralized near the kitchen. (The washer and dryer are included.) (HAR)

203 Chimney Rock Road. Newly carpeted, the en suite guest bedroom is located near the kitchen affording privacy for both residents and guests. (HAR)

203 Chimney Rock Road. The guest bathroom features a large shower and views of the garden. (HAR)

203 Chimney Rock Road. The family room features two walls of windows (floor to ceiling) allowing views of the .65 acre park-like grounds. The fieldstone wood-burning fireplace jets up to the ceiling. The parquet flooring and wood paneling add warmth. (HAR)

203 Chimney Rock Road. The fieldstone fireplace and hearth are featured in this photo. A natural marble countertop aligns the bottom of the northern windows. (HAR)

203 Chimney Rock Road. A gorgeous view of the family room and floating staircase. The carpeted staircase includes a solid mahogany baluster and railing. (HAR)

203 Chimney Rock Road. The en suite master bedroom is secluded and private utilizing carpeted flooring and windows facing north and west. (HAR)

203 Chimney Rock Road. The master vanity area includes two closets and Led lighting. (HAR)

203 Chimney Rock Road (HAR)

203 Chimney Rock Road. Adjacent to the family room is the game room. This room includes a wall of closets and two sliding glass windows leading to a large decked private terrace on the north side of the property. The door, to the left in the photo, is one of two hall bathrooms. (HAR)

203 Chimney Rock Road. From the hallway, this photo shows two full bathrooms. The door on the right leads to the game room. The other door, when closed, serves as a private bath for one of the secondary bedrooms. (HAR)

203 Chimney Rock Road. This full bath leads directly into one of the secondary bedrooms. Both of the connecting full baths have glass tub/shower enclosures and privacy. (HAR)

203 Chimney Rock Road. This en suite secondary bedroom features Led lighting, freshly painted, new carpeting and access to the outside garden terrace. (HAR)

203 Chimney Rock Road. This secondary bedroom includes north, south and east views of the property. Freshly painted utilizing carpeted flooring and Led lighting, the sliding glass door allows access to the private terrace and grounds. (HAR)

203 Chimney Rock Road. The northern deck terrace is gated and accessible from the game room and two of the secondary bedrooms for that morning cup of coffee or an afternoon retreat. Notice the bench seating. (HAR)

203 Chimney Rock Road. A view of the side terrace from the front of the property. (Also, the living room is in view.) (HAR)

203 Chimney Rock Road. One of two covered patios with fabulous views of the park-like property. (Not shown is a massive enclosed storage room with two exit doors.) To the right of the patio (near the stairs) is a covered contained storage area that may be used for gardening equipment, tools, bicycles and miscellaneous items. (HAR)

203 Chimney Rock Road. This covered patio is perfect for large family gatherings and parties. (HAR)

203 Chimney Rock Road. Another view of the large outdoor entertainment patio featuring tile flooring and Led lighting. (HAR)