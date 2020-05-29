The interior of this 1960s Houston home, on the market for $800,000, is not what you’d expect

Boasting clean lines, sleek designs and floor-to-ceiling windows, the two-story residence at 203 Chimney Rock Road, on sale for $800,000, is not what you’d expect a 1960s home to look like.
The 2,308-square-foot home, built in 1965, sits on a .65-acre wooded lot nestled in Houston’s Memorial Close In area. The modern-style estate features four beds, four full baths, and is enhanced with private terraces, covered outdoor entertainment areas and custom tiered flower beds, according to the official listing posted on HAR.com.
Inside, the focal point of the family room is the fieldstone fireplace that jets up to the ceiling and the floating carpeted staircase with a mahogany baluster and railing that leads to the spacious en suite master bedroom and upper covered deck.
Outside, stoned walkways, wooded pathways and a massive collection of fruit trees including peaches, tangerines, bananas and oranges, offer a serene atmosphere.
Here’s a look at the property’s description from the official listing:
“Enjoy your privacy on wooded ravine grounds while living in a classic contemporary estate with a Japanese flair. This exceptional home features impressive architectural details. Surround yourself with vintage touches, clean lines, walls of windows, and expansive tiered decks. The living area features a floating staircase, a cathedral ceiling and a fieldstone fireplace that rises to the ceiling. Exquisitely landscaped grounds that terraces through the wooded pathways. Ample visitor parking with a wide half-circle driveway and elevator capable.”
Scroll below to take a look inside the quirky home. For more photos and details of the park-like estate, click here.
