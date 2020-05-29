2020 graduates can win free tacos for a year from Torchy’s if they share their ‘Taco Dreams’

HOUSTON – Class of 2020 graduates, are you craving some Torchy’s tacos?

The Austin-based Taco franchise tweeted that 20 lucky graduates can earn a year’s worth of tacos by telling their “Taco Dreams."

🎓 2020 Grads, post a photo in your cap and gown or with your diploma and tell us your “Taco Dreams” for your future. Tag your school, @TorchysTacos and use #TorchysClassOf2020. Entries accepted now through 6/5/20. Visit https://t.co/rubpcEgGpe for official rules and more info! pic.twitter.com/ZHRB4rTmZU — Torchy's Tacos (@torchystacos) May 27, 2020

To enter, Class of 2020 graduates from high school or college can post a picture of themselves wearing their cap and gown or with their diploma. They must tag @TorchysTacos on Twitter along with the hashtag #TorchysClassOf2020.

Grads can also visit torchys.com/2020grads to enter. The deadline to enter is June 5 at 10 p.m.

To learn more and to read the official rules, click here.