2020 graduates can win free tacos for a year from Torchy’s if they share their ‘Taco Dreams’

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Torchy's Tacos in Houston's Heights area
Torchy's Tacos in Houston's Heights area (Courtesy of Torchy's Tacos)

HOUSTON – Class of 2020 graduates, are you craving some Torchy’s tacos?

The Austin-based Taco franchise tweeted that 20 lucky graduates can earn a year’s worth of tacos by telling their “Taco Dreams."

To enter, Class of 2020 graduates from high school or college can post a picture of themselves wearing their cap and gown or with their diploma. They must tag @TorchysTacos on Twitter along with the hashtag #TorchysClassOf2020.

Grads can also visit torchys.com/2020grads to enter. The deadline to enter is June 5 at 10 p.m.

To learn more and to read the official rules, click here.

