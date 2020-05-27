See inside this 6-bedroom mansion owned by a former Dallas Cowboys star for $4.7 million
A posh West Lake mansion owned by a former Dallas Cowboy star just landed on the market for $4,685,000.
The Mediterranean-style estate, situated on a 1.2-acre cul-de-sac lot in the exclusive and gated Vaquero community, was the home of veteran tight end Jason Witten — who has recently acquired by the Las Vegas Raiders on a one-year contract.
The two-story abode, built in 2008, reps 8,841-square-feet, six bedrooms, six full baths, two half baths, a four-car garage and a 828-square-foot guesthouse.
Amenities include a wine cellar, game room, home theatre, gym, resort-style pool with waterfall and built-in slide, multiple outdoor living spaces and access to the Tom Fazio-designed golf course, according to Culture Map Dallas.
Scroll below to see inside the multimillion-dollar estate located at 2001 Navasota Cove. For more details on the listing, click here.
