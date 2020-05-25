Here is how you can show your support on this unique Memorial Day

Depending on where exactly you live and whether you can or would safely venture out, considering the current pandemic, you may not be able to honor those who gave their lives for our country the way you normally would.

And Monday marks Memorial Day, the federal holiday in the U.S. for honoring and mourning the military personnel who’ve died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

But don’t worry: There are still plenty of ways to recognize the sacrifices made by our nation’s military.

Social media is a powerful tool, so you can always share your thoughts or post a meaningful message on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. It’s a great way to show your followers that this day means more to you than just a barbecue or the day off work.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs will have ceremonies all across the country, as it normally does, taking place at national cemeteries.

Unfortunately, these won’t be open to the public, but you can tune in via a livestream.

Another neat way to honor the ultimate sacrifice is to create an online memorial for a loved one with the Veterans Legacy Memorial Website.

You can leave a thoughtful and sweet message for someone specific in your life, or in a more broad sense.

If you really want to show your support, hang up an American flag outside your home or perhaps honor the day with a sign or sidewalk chalk in your front yard.

That’s likely the easiest way to honor the day while still socially distancing and following CDC guidelines.