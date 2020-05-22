FAQs: What is the H-4 visa and EAD?

Living in limbo is a continued in-depth series by KPRC 2 the delves into the challenges faced by hundreds of thousands of Indian women in the United States who stand to lose work authorization if President Donald Trump’s administration changes one rule. Read the full series here.

What is the H-4 visa?

When highly-skilled immigrants come to the United States for work, it is often on a visa called H-1B. Under this visa status, they are considered temporary, non-immigrant workers. Their visa is valid for up to three years and if they want to continue working in the United States, they have to apply for extensions.

If the worker’s spouse and children move here as well, they are granted a dependent visa called H-4 which is more restrictive. On this visa, spouses and children can study but not work.

How many H-4 visas have been granted?

Between 1997 and 2017, the U.S. government issued more than 1.7 million H-4 visas with more than 1 million issued to people from India.

What is an EAD?

President Barack Obama’s administration introduced an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) in 2015 for which H-4 visa holders who are on the road to becoming permanent residents may apply.

After it was introduced in 2015, the number of EAD applications have increased each year as more people learn about the program and become eligible to apply. As of 2018, almost 170,000 EADs have been issued to H-4 visa holders.

So far, 93% of the H-4 EAD applications have been made by women and about 91.8% of the applicants are Indian, according to data from United States Citizenship and Immigration Service.

How many H-4 visa-holders have EADs?

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service says that more than 160,000 employment authorization documents have been granted to H-4 visa holders between 2015 and 2018. Here’s a break down:

Year EADs issued FY 2015 26,858 FY 2016 41,526 FY 2017 46,671 FY 2018 53,891 TOTAL 168,946

So far, 93% of the H-4 EAD applications have been made by women and about 91.8% of the applicants are Indian, according to USCIS.

Why is the EAD in jeopardy?

In April 2017, President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling on companies to “Buy American, Hire American.”

The goal of Trump’s executive order was to “create higher wages and employment rates for workers in the United States and to protect their economic interests.”

To fulfill the requirements of “Buy American, Hire American,” Trump asked the Secretary of State, Attorney General, Secretary of Labor and the Secretary of Homeland Security to propose new rules and issue new guidance that would protect the interests of American workers and combat immigration fraud.

Under the leadership of former Department of Homeland Security Secretary, Kristjen Nielsen, the department announced it will consider changing the rule that allows H-4 visa holders to apply for work authorization. Nielsen resigned in April 2019 and current Acting Secretary, Chad Wolf, has kept the rule change consideration on the agenda.