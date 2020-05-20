93ºF

Features

Here’s how you can participate in a live Q&A Zoom call with our KPRC 2 evening anchors

Carlos Hernandez, Digital Content Specialist , KPRC

Ask 2 Live: Late News Edition
HOUSTON – On Wednesday, May 27, twenty of KPRC 2′s Top Facebook Fans will engage in a Zoom Q&A with Dominique Sachse, Kris Gutierrez, Frank Billingsley and General Manager/VP Jerry Martin. Khambrel Marshall will serve as host.

