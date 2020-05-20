Do you recognize these Texas sites featured in famous movies?

Some popular movies have been filmed in Texas, making some locations landmarks for movie buffs.

Here are five sites in Texas that you might recognize.

1. Farmer’s and Merchant’s Bank located in Pilot Point is featured in “Bonnie & Clyde.”

According to a Denton County history and culture blog, the town now holds an annual Bonnie and Clyde Days festival to commemorate and reenact the filming of the infamous bank robbery scene.

2. Top Notch Hamburgers located in Austin is featured in “Dazed and Confused.”

This is the set where Matthew McConaughey recited his famous line “alright, alright, alright."

3. Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds located in Poteet is featured in “Selena.”

In honor of Selena Quintanilla's birthday, we're going behind-the-scenes of 'Selena' on this #FilmTexasTuesday. 🎬 More... Posted by Texas Film Commission on Tuesday, April 16, 2019

Jennifer Lopez performed for more than 12,000 fans during the filming of “Selena” in October 1996 at the Poteet Strawberry Festival fairgrounds.

4. Wortham Center located in Houston is featured in “Robocop 2.”

(Wortham Theater Center/ Facebook)

Other Houston locations featured in the movie include the Alley Theater and George R. Brown Convention Center.

5. Grand Central Cafe formerly is featured in “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”

The Kingsland cafe is was formerly recognized as the Hewitt House which was relocated from Round Rock.