Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,100 get you?

10440 Deerwood Road (Briarforest Area)

Listed at $1,001/month, this 668-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 10440 Deerwood Road.

The unit offers a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has some transit options.

1659 Dart St. (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 1659 Dart St. It's also listed for $1,001/month.

The building boasts a swimming pool and an elevator. In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

11800 Grant Road

Here's a 967-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 11800 Grant Road that's going for $1,005/month.

The unit offers hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include on-site laundry, secured entry and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $200 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent and has some bike infrastructure.

12355 Antoine Drive

Finally, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 12355 Antoine Drive. It's also listed for $1,005/month.

The building boasts additional storage space, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the apartment, the listing promises a walk-in closet and a balcony. The property is cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is bikeable.

