See inside this luxurious European-style Houston home up for grabs for $3.2 million
HOUSTON – A European-style home, offering overwhelming luxury and situated in an exclusive Uptown Houston neighborhood, is up for grabs for $3,199,000.
The classic courtyard-styled home, nestled in the Tanglewood area, abounds with lavish details including an 18th-Century Italian-imported fountain, century-old reclaimed hardwood, French limestone flooring, four antique stone fireplaces and Belgium blown-glass windows, according to the official listing on Har.com.
The 7,783-square-foot residence, built in 2007, has four bedrooms, four full baths, two half baths and an open floorplan that features gracious rooms that flow to the courtyard, resort-style pool and veranda.
Highlights of the three-story abode include a master suite that features a private balcony and a staircase that leads directly to the pool and shaded loggia with an outdoor kitchen, a personal movie theatre, wine room, elevator and a guest suite with a kitchenette.
Scroll below for images of this serene and private multi-million dollar estate located at 5111 Huckleberry Circle that “blends the romance of lavish old-world finishes with the sophistication of modern living” as described on the listing.
