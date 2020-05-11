Houston’s famous Starbuck’s at 'The End of the Universe’ is closed and this is what Houstonians are saying

HOUSTON – “The End of the Universe” became the end of an era last week as one Starbucks, famously known as the “Starbucks on the corner” to most Houstonians closed, Houston CultureMap reported.

The establishment, located at 2029 West Gray in the River Oaks Shopping Center, was a planned closure by property owner Weingarten Realty prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. It officially closed in March.

That particular Starbucks inspired a famous joke “The End of the Universe” made by D.C.-based comedian Lewis Black, who recalled visiting that same corner in Houston during his 2002 tour stop.

For those of you who still need that coffee fix, you can still visit the Starbucks at 2050 West Gray, and inside the Barnes & Noble Bookstore.

Here’s how some Houstonians reacted to the closure:

They closed the Starbucks that was across the street from the other Starbucks and the Starbucks at Barnes and Nobles. 🤣 gonna miss laughing when I drive past west gray. — lorena (@rosamariposaa13) May 8, 2020

I guess having three #Starbucks at one intersection at Shepherd and West Gray is longer commercially viable. pic.twitter.com/QIMYYOpfRc — Данкэн Эльёт (@FrederikPieter1) May 9, 2020

