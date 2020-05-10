5 wonderful, less well-known beaches in the Houston area you should get out and discover

Thinking about going to the beach? As temps are rising and summer is just around the corner, many Houstonians may be looking for a quieter spot where they can enjoy the sunshine and the saltwater without the hustle and bustle of tourists.

Some beaches you can take your vehicle on the shores and set up shade, while others have free camping for up a certain number of hours.

Check out the list below and get to know the lesser known beaches that are just a drive away from Houston.

Surfside Beach

Distance from Houston: 67.1 miles

The big advantage between Galveston’s beaches and Surfside Beach is the free parking. It is also not overrun by tourists and you can see mostly local action on the shores, according to Only In Your State.

Galveston Island State Park

Distance from Houston: 58.6 miles

A hidden treasure just southwest of Galveston, you can experience wildlife onshore while walking a few steps to the water. Day parking is not as expensive and tent camping is permitted as long as you have a reservation. Learn more by visiting the Texas Parks & Wildlife website.

Sunny Beach

Distance from Houston: 54 miles

A secluded beach located on Galveston’s west end, you can rent a vacation home right in front of the Gulf for easy access. The beach is only a short drive to Galveston’s seawall where you can find popular restaurants and events. Learn more about Sunny Beach by clicking here.

Terramar Beach

Distance from Houston: 66 miles

Terramar Beach is a small Galveston community that allows the public to access their beaches, located 17 miles from 61st Street. Amenities include a small grocery store, a boat launch and marina and bird-watching areas, according to the community’s website.

Matagorda Bay

Distance from Houston: 107 miles

If you are willing to drive a little farther, consider stopping at Matagorda Bay. According to the Matagorda Beach website, camping is permitted for up to 72 hours on the beach, and if you are taking a vehicle down the shores, you can purchase a $10 permit at a local merchant.

Know of any other less known beaches that are worth the drive from Houston? Tell us in the comments below!