LIST: Order or pick up flowers at these 10 Houston locations this Mother’s Day weekend

HOUSTON – Mother’s Day is this Sunday. Be sure to add flowers to your list of things to buy.

This year will be a little different due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, many flower shops are stepping in to provide no-contact curbside pickup and delivery options to those planning to buy flowers for their mamas.

Check out these flower shops below and remember to place your order before Sunday.

Blomma Flower Shop

Address: 1602 Patterson St., Houston

To order: blommaflowershop.com, 713.862.7714

Blomma Flower Shop is a local shop that specializes in custom arrangements from weddings and funerals to holidays such as Mother’s Day. They are prepared to serve any order for any occasion and offer onsite decorating.

Fancy Flowers

Address: 3770 Richmond, Houston

To order: fancyflowershouston.com

Fancy Flowers has been in business for 10 years serving Houston’s inner-loop area. They deliver flowers by hand and never in a box.

Sicola’s Florist

Address: 9516 Jones Rd., Houston

To order: sicolasflorist.com, 713.742.6527

Sicola’s has been serving the Houston area since 1983, offering free local delivery and two locations to serve Houston with convenience. Need more than just flowers? They also arrange custom gift baskets for Mother’s Day, too.

Vilage Greenery & Flowers

Address: 2301 University, Houston

To order: villagegreeneryflowers.com, 713.529.4161

Village Greenery & Flowers continues to operate with curbside pickup and delivery only. In business for over 30 years, their main goal is making sure the attention to detail is shown on every arrangement.

Bloom and Box

Address: 2358 Bissonnet, Houston

To order: bloomandboxflowers.com, 281-917-5801

If you’re looking for something to wow your mom this year, Bloom and Box may just be it, offering luxurious and stunning arrangements that will fit on any dining table. Choose from their signature collection or customize your own.

Houstonian Flowery

Address: 702 West Sam Houston Parkway S., Houston

To order: houstonianflowery.com, 281.752.4060

Established in 1985, Houstonian Flowery uses quality-fresh flowers to deliver a nice look on arrangements, from exotic-type flowers to high-style. They will work with your ideas to build that dream arrangement.

Lush Flowers

Address: 1131 Clear Lake City Blvd., Houston

To order: lushflowershouston.com, 281.486.5874

Located near NASA, Lush Flowers has premade arrangements for last-minute buyers for sale. According to their website, a portion of their sales will go toward Houston’s Star of Hope, so not only you are giving flowers, you are also giving back.

River Oaks Plant House

Address: 6103 Kirby, Houston; 5930 Westheimer, Houston

To order: riveroaksplanthouse.com

River Oaks Plant House takes pride in providing the best flowers such as roses, orchids, and tulips in all over Houston, according to their website. The florist guarantees the flowers will provide the right fragrance in every room. Since they went under new management in 1983, they expanded to provide landscaping in the River Oaks area.

Breen’s Florist

Address: Locations in Spring, Pasadena and Houston

To order: breensflorist.com

A flower shop who placed their roots in Houston since 1943, Breen’s Florist is a family-run florist who believes the customer should leave with the experience and not just the product. On their website, they provide high quality flowers with the highest of care. They will also work with any budget.

This year, when you can’t actually be there, send her your love and sentiments with Roses and Hydrangea she’ll adore... Posted by Breen's Florist on Thursday, May 7, 2020

T.G.F. Flowers

Address: 3902 Fannin, Houston

To order: tgfflowers.com, (713)-520-6518

T.G.F. Flowers takes online orders. The shop has been in business for 25 years and offers custom arrangements by appointment.