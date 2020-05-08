LIST: Order or pick up flowers at these 10 Houston locations this Mother’s Day weekend
HOUSTON – Mother’s Day is this Sunday. Be sure to add flowers to your list of things to buy.
This year will be a little different due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, many flower shops are stepping in to provide no-contact curbside pickup and delivery options to those planning to buy flowers for their mamas.
Check out these flower shops below and remember to place your order before Sunday.
Blomma Flower Shop
Address: 1602 Patterson St., Houston
To order: blommaflowershop.com, 713.862.7714
Blomma Flower Shop is a local shop that specializes in custom arrangements from weddings and funerals to holidays such as Mother’s Day. They are prepared to serve any order for any occasion and offer onsite decorating.
Fancy Flowers
Address: 3770 Richmond, Houston
To order: fancyflowershouston.com
Fancy Flowers has been in business for 10 years serving Houston’s inner-loop area. They deliver flowers by hand and never in a box.
Mother’s Day is around the corner. Place your order early. We have red, pink, white, any color roses. Call now 713-621-7673. - Fancy Flowers Team #MothersDay #LoveOutLoud #fancyflowers #katy #houston
You may not be able to be with Mom this year but she is ever present, a source of strength and comfort. Send Mom extra love this #MothersDay with a stunning arrangement, like Teleflora's My Darling Dragonfly Bouquet. #LoveOutLoud #houston #MothersDayPosted by Fancy Flowers on Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Sicola’s Florist
Address: 9516 Jones Rd., Houston
To order: sicolasflorist.com, 713.742.6527
Sicola’s has been serving the Houston area since 1983, offering free local delivery and two locations to serve Houston with convenience. Need more than just flowers? They also arrange custom gift baskets for Mother’s Day, too.
Call: 713-SICOLAS CLICK: www.sicolasflorist.com Come by we are open!Posted by Sicola's Florist - Jones on Monday, May 4, 2020
Vilage Greenery & Flowers
Address: 2301 University, Houston
To order: villagegreeneryflowers.com, 713.529.4161
Village Greenery & Flowers continues to operate with curbside pickup and delivery only. In business for over 30 years, their main goal is making sure the attention to detail is shown on every arrangement.
Pretty in Pink #vgfcustomcreations #bloom #bouquet #flores #flowers #lilies #gerberdaisies #lush #floristeria...Posted by Village Greenery & Flowers on Thursday, October 24, 2019
Bloom and Box
Address: 2358 Bissonnet, Houston
To order: bloomandboxflowers.com, 281-917-5801
If you’re looking for something to wow your mom this year, Bloom and Box may just be it, offering luxurious and stunning arrangements that will fit on any dining table. Choose from their signature collection or customize your own.
Houstonian Flowery
Address: 702 West Sam Houston Parkway S., Houston
To order: houstonianflowery.com, 281.752.4060
Established in 1985, Houstonian Flowery uses quality-fresh flowers to deliver a nice look on arrangements, from exotic-type flowers to high-style. They will work with your ideas to build that dream arrangement.
Lush Flowers
Address: 1131 Clear Lake City Blvd., Houston
To order: lushflowershouston.com, 281.486.5874
Located near NASA, Lush Flowers has premade arrangements for last-minute buyers for sale. According to their website, a portion of their sales will go toward Houston’s Star of Hope, so not only you are giving flowers, you are also giving back.
River Oaks Plant House
Address: 6103 Kirby, Houston; 5930 Westheimer, Houston
To order: riveroaksplanthouse.com
River Oaks Plant House takes pride in providing the best flowers such as roses, orchids, and tulips in all over Houston, according to their website. The florist guarantees the flowers will provide the right fragrance in every room. Since they went under new management in 1983, they expanded to provide landscaping in the River Oaks area.
View this post on Instagram
What do you send the mom who deserves the world? An entire Field of Flowers! This lush, full bouquet has a little bit of everything! :: :: You can trust our expert services and quick delivery! Place your order today to ensure your flowers arrive on time. Enjoy 30% off deliveries in Houston! :: :: #riveroaksplanthouse #mothersday #mothersdayflowers #happymothersday #iloveyoumom #mothersdaybouquet #momsofinstagram #momgifts #flowerdelivery #floraldelivery #fieldofflowers
Breen’s Florist
Address: Locations in Spring, Pasadena and Houston
To order: breensflorist.com
A flower shop who placed their roots in Houston since 1943, Breen’s Florist is a family-run florist who believes the customer should leave with the experience and not just the product. On their website, they provide high quality flowers with the highest of care. They will also work with any budget.
This year, when you can’t actually be there, send her your love and sentiments with Roses and Hydrangea she’ll adore...Posted by Breen's Florist on Thursday, May 7, 2020
T.G.F. Flowers
Address: 3902 Fannin, Houston
To order: tgfflowers.com, (713)-520-6518
T.G.F. Flowers takes online orders. The shop has been in business for 25 years and offers custom arrangements by appointment.
