Eco-friendly Texas home perfect for the environmentally conscious listed for $3 million

On the hunt for an eco-friendly home in Texas and ready to pony up $3,125,000? Then be sure to check out this new listing of the residence located at 800 Red Hawk Road in Wimberley.

Located about 45 minutes from Austin, this one-of-a-kind green property sits on a 27-acre lot positioned above the Blanco River to offer 433 feet of deep water frontage and expansive views of the Texas Hill Country.

The Wimberley estate, built in 2001, features an eco-friendly design with clean lines and sophisticated finishes, solar orientation to make the most out of natural light, wildlife exemption and abundant low maintenance landscape, according to the official listing on Har.com.

The 3,110-square-foot home sports two bedrooms, two full baths, an open kitchen and living space, game room, patio and more.

Need to retreat? Head down the manicured road to access the river and enjoy a day of kayaking, fishing or swimming.

