Late-night cravings? Here are 10 restaurants offering takeout late at night in the Houston-area

HOUSTON – It’s midnight, you are craving for a good meal but you don’t want to cook at home. Thankfully, some Houston-area restaurants are open and ready to serve your late-night cravings.

What are you in the mood for? Check out the list below and see which restaurants are offering takeout late at night.

Katz’s Deli & Bar

Address: 616 Westheimer, Houston

Katz Deli offers takeout 24 hours a day, going by their “never kloses” motto.

BB’s Tex-Orleans

Address: Multiple locations

Most BB’s Tex-Orleans restaurants are open midnight or later. Call your nearest restaurant for hours.

The Barking Pig

Address: 2307 Ella, Houston

The Barking Pig is there to fix your crawfish cravings, call in for your order and pick it up tonight. They are open until midnight.

Frank’s Pizza

Address: 417 Travis, Houston

A downtown staple near Market Square Park, Frank’s serves pizza by the slice and pasta as late as 2 a.m.

NOKturne

Address: 17062 Saturn Ln, Houston

If you are looking for healthy options, NOKturne, located near NASA Space Center Houston, offers Vietnamese-style vegan dishes.

Capone’s Oven and Bar

Address: 2303 Richmond, Houston

Capone’s offers a wide variety of pizzas, burgers and a large local craft beer collection. Check their Facebook page for nightly specials.

Wokker

Address: 1010 Prairie, Houston

Poke bowl tonight? You may want to consider Wokker, a food truck that is open as late as midnight on Prairie in downtown.

Onion Creek Cafe

Address: 3106 White Oak Dr., Houston

You can bring home the bar by choosing from a collection of beers from Onion Creek while you take home either a pound of crawfish, tacos or a craft burger.

Gotham Pizza

Address: 2204 Louisiana St. Ste. E, Houston

Located in the Midtown area, Gotham Pizza is open late to serve customers with pizza cravings.

El Rey Taqueria

Address: 910 Shepherd, Houston

El Rey on Shepherd is open until 3 a.m. to satisfy your Cuban and Mexican food cravings. Choose from traditional plates to tortas.