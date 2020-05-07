Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Houston if you're on a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3000 Murworth Drive (Braeswood Place)

Listed at $903/month, this 810-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3000 Murworth Drive.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building features secured entry and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1504 California St. (Neartown - Montrose)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1504 California St. It's listed for $905/month for its 625 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, on-site management and secured entry. The apartment also offers a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. This property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1001 E. 40th St. (Independence Heights)

Then, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1001 E. 40th St. that's also going for $905/month.

The unit offers hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. The building features a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

14500 Cutten Road

Finally, here's an 840-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 14500 Cutten Road that's going for $930/month.

The building has secured entry and garage parking. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(See the full listing here.)

