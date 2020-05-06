This mom shows that cutting your son’s hair at home doesn’t have to be scary

We’re at the point in quarantine where an at-home haircut seems inevitable.

If you’re a little nervous to do the cut on yourself or perhaps a child, just watch this video of a mom doing it for the first time -- and maybe you won’t be so scared.

StyleWise style editor Jon Jordan tasked Lauren, a mother of three boys, to give her son Michael a haircut, and despite Lauren’s apprehension, the haircut turned out perfect.

What was the key to Lauren’s success?

You’ll have to watch the full video to see, but having a pair of thinning shears at home for sure helped the process along.

Oh, and having lots of candy on deck to keep your child distracted wouldn’t hurt, either.

You can watch the new StyleWise video above, and make you subscribe to the StyleWise channel so you don’t miss a single tip.