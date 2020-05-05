Texas woman decorates Christmas tree with free face masks those in her neighborhood can use

KYLE, Texas – One Central Texas woman is giving back to the community by putting her Christmas Tree to good use during the off-season.

Kyle resident Jacqueline Smith decorated her metallic pink Christmas tree with hand-sewn face masks for the community to use. She wanted to use the bright pink color to grab people’s attention.

Her photo of the tree was posted on reddit.com’s ‘CoronavirusTX’ subreddit and received positive feedback.

She had signs written in English and Spanish to tell her neighbors the masks were free and donations were accepted.

Smith says it became such a hit that she ran out of masks to give away, but other community members came to refill her tree with masks they made.

With great spirits, not only di she receive monetary donations but also supply donations to encourage her to make more face masks. She hopes this movement would inspire others to do the same.