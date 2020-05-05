Learn about the Kingwood-based Blue Angels pilot who will fly over Houston on Wednesday

HOUSTON – The Blue Angels will be flying over Texas this week honoring frontline workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic, including one pilot with Houston-area ties.

Major Frank Zastoupil a U.S Marine Corps pilot will be flying over Houston Wednesday, including the downtown skyline twice with his two copilots.

He graduated from Kingwood High School in 2005, moving on to Texas A&M University where he graduated with a bachelor of science in psychology in 2009.

In an interview with Bryan-College Station’s The Eagle, he said his interest in aviation starting when he was a junior in high school. It became his calling ever since.

Before graduating from Texas A&M, he signed his officer candidacy preparatory work to join the Marine Corps. Zastoupil “effusely” praised his time at Texas A&M.

He joined the Blue Angels in September 2019, accumulating more than 1,000 hours of flight time across three different tactical platforms. His decorations include three Strike Flight Air Medals, one Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, and various personal and unit awards.