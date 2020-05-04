HERE 2 HELP: 5 ways hospitality workers can get free or discounted meals in the Houston area
HOUSTON – During these uncertain times, many Houstonians -- including those in the restaurant, bar and hotel industry -- are facing hunger, but many restaurants and nonprofits want to alleviate that stress.
Several restaurants have partnered with nonprofits to give away free meals to those laid-off employees in need, while others are giving a discount on their lunch just by showing proof of employment such as an ID or business card.
Here’s a list of restaurants and nonprofits helping their fellow hospitality workers offering free or discounted meals:
State Fare HTX
Address: Locations in River Oaks, Memorial and Sugar Land
State Fare HTX is offering a 50% off discount lunch to all frontline workers and laid-off workers, such as hospitality workers and bartenders every Thursday. Simply show an ID or proof of employment (such as a pay stub).
Houston Shift Meal
Houston Shift Meal is committed to provide free meals to laid-off or furloughed hospitality workers by partnering with area restaurants. Each $250 sponsorship provides up to 75 meals.
To see upcoming meal giveaways, check out their Facebook page.
Riel Restaurant
Address: 1927 Fairview, Houston
In partnership with Lee’s Initiative and Maker Mark’s, Riel Restaurant will not only supply food to hospitality workers but will provide essential supplies to those who need most. The program is offered seven days a week from 4-7 p.m. according to its Instagram page.
Dish Society
Address: Multiple Locations
Participating Dish Society locations are offering a 50% off discount for restaurant and bar employees. Show proof of employment to receive the discount.
Second Servings
Second Servings Houston is giving away 5,000 free chef-prepared meals in Downtown this Tuesday and Thursday. The program recently expanded to accommodate all Houstonians in need.
Check out its Facebook page for more information on upcoming meal giveaways.
