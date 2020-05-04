HERE 2 HELP: 5 ways hospitality workers can get free or discounted meals in the Houston area

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – During these uncertain times, many Houstonians -- including those in the restaurant, bar and hotel industry -- are facing hunger, but many restaurants and nonprofits want to alleviate that stress.

Several restaurants have partnered with nonprofits to give away free meals to those laid-off employees in need, while others are giving a discount on their lunch just by showing proof of employment such as an ID or business card.

Here’s a list of restaurants and nonprofits helping their fellow hospitality workers offering free or discounted meals:

State Fare HTX

Address: Locations in River Oaks, Memorial and Sugar Land

All service industry, bartenders, first responders and medical field get 50% off their entire takeout, curbside, or delivery every Thursday (food only)! #houstonstrong Posted by State Fare on Thursday, April 23, 2020

State Fare HTX is offering a 50% off discount lunch to all frontline workers and laid-off workers, such as hospitality workers and bartenders every Thursday. Simply show an ID or proof of employment (such as a pay stub).

Houston Shift Meal

Houston Shift Meal is committed to provide free meals to laid-off or furloughed hospitality workers by partnering with area restaurants. Each $250 sponsorship provides up to 75 meals.

To see upcoming meal giveaways, check out their Facebook page.

Riel Restaurant

Address: 1927 Fairview, Houston

In partnership with Lee’s Initiative and Maker Mark’s, Riel Restaurant will not only supply food to hospitality workers but will provide essential supplies to those who need most. The program is offered seven days a week from 4-7 p.m. according to its Instagram page.

Dish Society

Address: Multiple Locations

Participating Dish Society locations are offering a 50% off discount for restaurant and bar employees. Show proof of employment to receive the discount.

Second Servings

With additional funding from the community, we’re excited to share that we are expanding the “Dinner’s On Us” program to... Posted by Second Servings of Houston on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Second Servings Houston is giving away 5,000 free chef-prepared meals in Downtown this Tuesday and Thursday. The program recently expanded to accommodate all Houstonians in need.

Check out its Facebook page for more information on upcoming meal giveaways.

Do you know about more ways to get free and discounted meals? Let us know in the comments.