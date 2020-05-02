These Houstonians are giving a shout-out to their favorite hair stylists

HOUSTON – Many Houstonians are missing their hairstylists as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered hair and nail salons.

We would like to show dedication and appreciation to those hair salon workers who are currently out of work after Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent executive order did not allow them to reopen Friday.

We asked our Facebook followers to give a shout out to their favorite hair stylists who are dealing with this difficult time.

Beth Clarke Houston says her daughter Jackie deserves some appreciation. “She works so hard and does such an exceptional job. The best hairstylist ever!! (Yes-I am super proud of her!)”

Julessa Camacho Lira’s hairstylist is a lady her whole family loves. “I would like to give a big shout out to Nancy Nguyen!! She is the best😍 Works magic on your hair!!! My whole family loves her!!!”

Martho Munos Martinez is sharing the love for her stylist Martha from Cecy’s in Baytown. “She is the best hairstylist and a great friend! Miss you Mart!!!”

“A big shout out to John because you’re the best hairstylist and you’re like family to me!” said Kasey Stewart, “Can’t wait to get back to see you!❤️❤️”

Amanda Kelley Clout misses her stylist, Lindsay at J. Dall Hair Salon. “I have only been there one time so far, but can’t wait to go back! She did amazing!”