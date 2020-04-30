LIST: Here are 42 restaurants reopening for dine-in Friday in Houston

HOUSTON – Restaurants are preparing for the biggest opening day since dine-in was shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Abbott announced Monday that restaurants can reopen dine-in areas as long as health and safety protocols are met and keep a 25% capacity limit inside.

If you are itching to go back to dining-in after being cooped up at home for several weeks, we have good news for you. Many restaurants have announced that they will be opening their dining rooms with social distancing protocols in place.

Hungry? Houston Culture Map has built a long list of restaurants that are opening dine in. KPRC 2 has verified the following restaurants are opening Friday.

Check out the alphabetical list below. Know of other restaurants opening tomorrow that are not on this list, share in the comments.

A

Amalfi Houston (6100 Westheimer, Houston)

Armando’s (2630 Westheimer, Houston)

Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse (Locations in Houston, Sugar Land, The Woodlands)

B

Be More Pacific Filipino Restaurant (506 Yale, Houston)

Buffalo Grille (4080 Bissonnet, Houston; 1301 S. Voss, Houston)

Bungalow Heights (1919 Beall, Houston)

C

Café Poêtes (122 West Gray, Houston)

Candente (4306 Yoakum, Houston)

Christian’s Tailgate (2820 White Oak Dr., Houston; 2000 Bagby, Houston0

Common Bond Bistro (Locations in Heights, Medical Center, Montrose)

CoCo Crepes (Multiple Locations)

Cuchara Mexico City Bistro (214 Fairview, Houston)

E

Eighteen36 (2211 West Alabama, Houston)

Empire Cafe (1732 Westheimer, Houston)

Etoile Cuisine et Bar (1101 Uptown Park #11, Houston)

Eugene’s Gulf Coast Cuisine (1985 Welch, Houston)

F

Federal American Grill (510 Shepherd, Houston; 8731 Katy Fwy, Houston)

H

Harry’s Restaurant (318 Tuam, Houston)

Hungry’s (2356 Rice Blvd, Houston; 1474 Memorial, Houston)

J

Jonathan’s The Rub BYOB (9061 Gaylord, Houston, 12515 Memorial, Houston)

K

Kau Ba Vietnamese Cuisine (2502 Dunlavy, Houston)

Kings’s Bierhaus (2044 TC Jester, Houston; 828 FM 646, League City)

L

La Mexicana Restaurant (1018 Fairview, Houston)

Love Buzz Pizza Pub (412 Westheimer, Houston)

M

Mary’z Mediterranean Cuisine (4500 Washington, Houston; 5825 Richmond, Houston)

Merus Grill (1180 Uptown Park #1, Houston)

Mia’s Table (Multiple locations)

O

Original Ninfa’s On Navigation (2704 Navigation, Houston)

P

Paulie’s Restaurant (1834 Westheimer, Houston)

Pico’s (3601 Kirby, Houston)

Pronto Cucinino (1401 Montrose, Houston)

R

Revival Market (550 Heights, Houston)

Rodeo Goat (2105 Dallas, Houston)

The Rustic (1836 Polk, Houston)

S

Shell Shack (2412 Washington, Houston)

Songkran Thai Kitchen (1101 Uptown Park #8, Houston)

Studewood Cantine (1111 Studewood, Houston)

T

Taste Bar + Kitchen (3015 Bagby, Houston)

Terrace 54 (1709 Dryden, Houston)

Turkey Leg Hut (4830 Almeda, Houston)

V

Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse (1510 Texas, Houston)