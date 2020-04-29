This Texas Hill Country waterfront home, on sale for $1.65 million, offers panoramic views of the Guadalupe River

On the hunt for a modern Texas Hill Country home with a view? Take a look inside this waterfront residence nestled in Canyon Lake and on the market for $1,650,000.

Sitting on a 7.95-acre lot, the single-story home at 245 River Cliff Place boasts oversized windows that offer panoramic views of the Guadalupe River.

The single-family home features four bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath, two dining rooms, a gourmet-style kitchen, breakfast room, formal dining room, living room and game room, all illuminated with natural light.

Some of the home’s amenities include multiple indoor and outdoor living areas, quiet spaces, a firepit, a summer kitchen and an insulated screened-in porch.

The property, located in a gated section of the Mystic Shores community, also has a build ready parcel of land.

245 River Cliff Place (HAR)

