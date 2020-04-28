Florida mom’s Disney-inspired sidewalk art will make you smile, guaranteed

Casey Drake isn’t the only one who’s been creating some sidewalk chalk masterpieces in these strange times of quarantine.

But her work is pretty impressive, to say the least.

It’s gorgeous -- and hilarious, too.

Drake, a mother of two who lives in Winter Park, Florida, said she was sitting outside with her daughter recently and she was inspired to draw Olaf, everyone’s favorite snowman from “Frozen,” for her -- and the project kind of spiraled (in the best way possible) from there.

“So many neighbors loved it that I kept doing new ones every day,” Drake said.

The longtime high school biology teacher added that she’s always drawn and painted, just as hobbies.

Here are some of our favorite sidewalk chalk creations that we found on Drake’s Instagram.

All photos were used with her permission.

Although we did call out “Disney-inspired” in the headline, Drake depicts a good variety of other characters -- even real-life ones like Joe Exotic.

Here are a few more favorites.

Drake told our Orlando news partner, News 6, "Laughter is the best medicine. We could all use a little bit of humor right now, I think. … Hopefully, without making light of the situation too much. ‘Cause it is very serious, but at the same time, we all have to survive day to day.”

Drawing is bringing her some comfort, as well.

“It’s kind of therapeutic, especially when you’re stuck inside all day. We need a mental break every once in a while from this,” Drake said.

It’s a form of therapy she says could also give others a sense of joy, too.

"I know some people are sewing masks and donating things, so even though this isn’t as important as those things, it still has a role,” Drake said. “If somebody can just smile as they’re walking down the street, and for a second, kind of break out of the sadness of the moment and the fear, I think that’s a win.”

You can see more of Drake’s work by following her Instagram page @caseydrakemakes.