Lone Star Beer releases new Mexican-style lager, inspired by Texas and Mexico rivers and sunsets

Ana Gonzalez, KPRC Digital Media Intern

New Mexican-style lager "Rio Jade" will debut in select stores in May.
Lone Star Beer is bringing a new lager on the block just in time for the summer months.

The new flavor, a Mexican-inspired lager named “Lone Star Rio Jade” has an ABV of 4.5% and has 135 calories per bottle or can. It is priced at $7.99 per six-pack.

The new flavor is inspired by Texas rivers and backyard or balcony sunsets, according to their website. It brings citrus, floral, and spicy notes from the hops, “bringing a crisp, refreshing taste."

“Rio Jade” is now available at all Houston-area Kroger stores. They will be hitting Costco store shelves starting on May 11 while H-E-B will be stocking them on May 13.

