Bridal boutique offers free dresses to healthcare workers

(WAVY) – A Virginia Beach bridal boutique is giving away wedding dresses to dozens of engaged healthcare workers on the front lines.

Ava Clara Couture Bridal has been closed to the public for over a month, but the boutique is still giving a special group of brides their Cinderella moment.

“I want to help as many gals have something happy to look forward to,” owner Alex Fleear says.

Fleear has done gown giveaways in the past, but she said this group was a no-brainer.

“They’re leaving their families every day to put themselves at risk and do it without a pause,” she says. “We can have our opinions about it, but we are not those heroic women that are doing this.”

Fleear said they initially planned on giving away 50 gowns but thanks to an overwhelming response, that number has jumped to 75.

